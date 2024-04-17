Britain condemns West Bank killings, calls to 'restore calm'

Britain condemns the killing of Israeli teenager Binyamin Achimair and is alarmed by the "shocking levels of violence" in the occupied West Bank after his death, the country's foreign office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These killings, and subsequent actions, are escalating violence in the Occupied West Bank and the wider region at a critical time. It is vital that Israeli authorities restore calm and conduct urgent and transparent investigations into all deaths", the statement added. REUTERS