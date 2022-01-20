Blinken says Russia could attack Ukraine at short notice, vows 'relentless' diplomacy to avert it

KIEV (REUTERS, AFP) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday (Jan 19) that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at very short notice, but Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could.

On a visit to Kiev to show support for Ukraine, the top US diplomat said Ukrainians should prepare for difficult days.

He said Washington would keep providing defence assistance to Kiev and renewed a promise of severe sanctions against Russia in the event of a new invasion.

The Kremlin said tension around Ukraine was increasing and it was still waiting for a written US response to its sweeping demands for security guarantees from the West.

Blinken said on Wednesday that he will not present a formal response to the Russian proposals on the Ukraine crisis in talks this week, saying the two sides needed to explore common ground.

Russia - whose foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will meet Blinken in Geneva on Friday - presented unusually detailed draft proposals to the United States after amassing tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's borders.

"I won't be presenting a paper at that time to Foreign Minister Lavrov," Blinken told reporters in Kiev. "We need to see where we are and see if there remain opportunities to pursue the diplomacy and pursue the dialogue which, as I have said, is by far the preferable course."

Blinken reiterated that some Russian ideas were "clearly, absolutely, non-starters" such as explicitly barring Ukraine from joining Nato.

Instead of making counter-proposals, "we have raised our concern about challenges that Russia poses to the security of the European area", Blinken said.

The meeting comes the week after the two top diplomats' deputies met in Geneva and the US proposed working together with Russia on arms control. "We talked about areas where clearly, if there is a will, we could make progress on a reciprocal basis to improve security for everyone," Blinken said.

Blinken promised "relentless diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed aggression and to promote dialogue and peace".

He said the Russian build-up of troops was taking place with "no provocation, no reason".

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President (Vladimir) Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," he said.

He did not spell out how quickly Russia might move.