Berlin airport says no departures on Thursday due to strike

BERLIN - Berlin Brandenburg airport said on Tuesday there would be no departures for passengers on Thursday due to strikes announced by public sector union Verdi.

Security staff plan to stage strikes at airports across Germany on Thursday, Verdi said on Tuesday, as it raises pressure on the government in wage talks.

Arrivals into Berlin may also be affected, though this will be up to the respective airlines, an airport statement said.

Around 170 take-offs and landings carrying almost 50,000 passengers had been planned for Berlin Brandenburg airport on Thursday. REUTERS