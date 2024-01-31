Berlin airport says no departures on Thursday due to strike

A view shows empty check-in counters during a strike by security employees over pay demands, at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany. April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Martin Schlicht/ File photo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

BERLIN - Berlin Brandenburg airport said on Tuesday there would be no departures for passengers on Thursday due to strikes announced by public sector union Verdi.

Security staff plan to stage strikes at airports across Germany on Thursday, Verdi said on Tuesday, as it raises pressure on the government in wage talks.

Arrivals into Berlin may also be affected, though this will be up to the respective airlines, an airport statement said.

Around 170 take-offs and landings carrying almost 50,000 passengers had been planned for Berlin Brandenburg airport on Thursday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top