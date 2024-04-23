News analysis

Anticipated massive US military aid to Ukraine will give it only some breathing space

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The anticipated US military aid will only stabilise the current battle lines and give Ukraine some breathing space. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Apr 23, 2024, 04:59 PM
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 04:45 PM
LONDON – US President Joe Biden has promised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will rush through its military aid to Ukraine as soon as the US Senate follows the positive vote in the US House of Representatives and gives final approval to a US$60 billion (S$81 billion) security funding package later this week.

Mr Biden, reading a statement from the White House at the end of a telephone conversation between the two presidents on April 22, vowed “that his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield and air defence needs”.

