Anticipated massive US military aid to Ukraine will give it only some breathing space

LONDON – US President Joe Biden has promised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will rush through its military aid to Ukraine as soon as the US Senate follows the positive vote in the US House of Representatives and gives final approval to a US$60 billion (S$81 billion) security funding package later this week.

Mr Biden, reading a statement from the White House at the end of a telephone conversation between the two presidents on April 22, vowed “that his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield and air defence needs”.