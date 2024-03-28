Air defences down 16 airborne targets in Russia's Belgorod, local governor says

FILE PHOTO: Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 24, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 03:20 AM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 03:20 AM

Russian air defence units on Wednesday downed 16 airborne targets around the city of Belgorod in southern Russia, with no injuries reported on the ground, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the attacks broke windows and caused other damage to several sites in the town, including two schools and four educational institutions.

There was also damage to property in areas outside the town.

Pictures posted on social media showed a car bursting into flames and a fire in a courtyard.

Ukraine has in recent weeks regularly launched air attacks on Belgorod, and two nearby Russian regions, Bryansk and Voronezh. There have also been land incursions in Belgorod. REUTERS

