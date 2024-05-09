After Serbia, China's Xi arrives in Hungary to tighten bonds

BUDAPEST - Following a visit to Serbia, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Budapest on May 8 in the last leg of his European tour aimed at strengthening already flourishing ties between Beijing and its closest EU ally.

Mr Xi’s three-day visit to Hungary marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with the Chinese leader expected to attend a state dinner with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later on May 8.

He began his European trip in France, a visit that was cordial but also highlighted tensions between Beijing and the EU over the war in Ukraine and global trade.

Earlier on May 8, Mr Xi wrapped up his visit in Serbia, which like Hungary has close ties to both Russia and China.

China has poured billions into Serbia and neighbouring Balkan countries, particularly into mining and manufacturing, and in 2023 Beijing and Belgrade signed a free-trade agreement.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic greeted Mr Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan on a red carpet outside the main government offices in Belgrade on May 8.

The Chinese leader was met by a gun salute before shaking hands with officials, including the prime minister and the National Bank of Serbia governor.

The two leaders waved from a balcony to several thousand people, some waving Chinese flags, as Mr Mr Vucic called Mr Xi a “friend of Serbia”.

“Such respect and love as he will find here in our Serbia, he will not find anywhere else,” Mr Vucic added.

He also told the crowd as Mr Xi applauded: “We have a clear and simple position regarding Chinese territorial integrity. Yes, Taiwan is China.”

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own, and has not ruled out using force to bring it under Chinese control.

Mr Xi told Mr Vucic in opening comments that there was a “strong feeling of friendship between our two countries”.