A brand-new look for Britain’s loneliest sheep after rescue from cliff

The ewe dubbed Britain’s loneliest sheep is looking much slimmer and sharper after her recent “makeover” following her rescue from the foot of a Scottish Highlands cliff.

Rescuers sheared the thick, matted coat on the sheep, now named Fiona, which had been stranded for two years before a group of five farmers rescued her on Saturday.

Mr Cammy Wilson, one of her rescuers, said the shearers “went with the old school hand shears for this job”, so that she would be left with a reasonable layer of wool to keep her warm during winter.

“Fiona was amazing, she sat perfectly still the whole way through. I’ve never worked with such a calm sheep. It was incredible,” said Mr Wilson, who posted an update of the ewe on Facebook on Monday.

While he did not reveal the weight of the “massive fleece”, Mr Wilson said the wool will be sent to British wool company Wooldale Wool to be made into “something amazing that we can raffle off for charity”.

Fiona was first spotted by Ms Jillian Turner during a kayaking trip in 2021. During a recent trip, she was horrified to see the same sheep – which was then sporting overgrown fleece.

Describing the situation as “heart-rending”, Ms Turner said: “The poor ewe has been on her own for at least two years – for a flock animal that has to be torture, and she seemed desperate to make contact with us on the two occasions we’d gone past her.”

British newspapers reported on this, calling the ewe “Britain’s loneliest sheep”, which prompted animal lovers to call for her rescue.

While many people were happy that Fiona had finally been rescued, a group of animal activists protested on Sunday outside Dalscone Farm Fun where the sheep was supposed to be rehomed, claiming that the move would make her a “spectacle”.