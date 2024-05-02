EU extends subsidy allowances to end-2024 to help farmers

FILE PHOTO: Tractors stand on a street during a protest by Belgian farmers over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, on the day of an EU agriculture ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Polish farmers use tractors to protest against the European Union's Green Deal and imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, in Zakret, near Warsaw, Poland March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Updated
May 02, 2024, 11:36 PM
Published
May 02, 2024, 11:06 PM

BRUSSELS - The European Union will extend subsidy allowances by six months until the end of 2024 to support the region's agricultural sector following protests from farmers seeking better pay and working conditions.

Farmers across Europe have demonstrated against increasing regulation placed upon them by the EU's green agenda, which they say has driven up costs, as well as what they see as unfair competition from foreign imports, particularly from Ukraine.

The European Commission said on Thursday that its decision to extend the 'Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework' (TCTF), which also applies to the fishing sector, means member states have more leeway to offer financial support until December 31.

The looser rules to help farmers and fishermen were initially adopted in March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and they have been extended and tweaked since then.

EU members will be able to provide up to 280,000 euros ($299,040) per firm for agricultural companies affected by market disturbance, including sanctions, and up to 335,000 euros in the fisheries sector.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said the Commission was acting quickly to provide necessary support to a sector still facing challenges from market disturbances due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Commission said it would also review the maximum support level for which states do not have to notify the Commission for approval. A number of EU members have called for this to rise to 50,000 euros from 20,000 euros now. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top