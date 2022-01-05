Edwin Tong granted a brief audience with Pope Francis at Vatican City

SINGAPORE - Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong was granted a brief audience with Pope Francis on Wednesday (Jan 5) morning during a working visit to the Vatican City.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Tong said the pair chatted briefly about issues of mutual interest like social cohesion, multi-religiosity and harmony.

Mr Tong said: "Pope Francis was warm, humble, and personable. He had a kind word or gesture for everyone, and made it a point to warmly welcome everyone in the Singapore delegation."

Mr Tong is in the Vatican City to reaffirm bilateral ties with the city-state.

The Singapore delegation, which includes Non-Resident Ambassador Janet Ang, also attended the first general papal audience of the year.

Papal audiences are held every Wednesday if the Pope is in Rome, and gives visitors the chance to receive the papal blessing. Teachings and readings are also shared.

Singapore recently celebrated 200 years of Catholics in Singapore and Mr Tong and Ms Ang presented the Pope with a commemorative book on behalf of Singapore's Archbishop William Goh, which was signed by him.

Mr Tong said the Pope's teachings on universal love, reconciliation, peace and solidarity resonate strongly with a multicultural and religiously diverse Singapore.

He added: "His unwavering outreach and a strong heart for the last, the lost and the least in each community are valuable learning points for our own society.

"These teachings transcend the Catholic faith, and indeed, any one single faith alone; they have a true universal, timeless relevance."