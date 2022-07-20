Critical to save global biodiversity, expand sanitation: Tommy Koh

WASHINGTON - The global community has failed to stop biodiversity loss, and people do not realise the impact of this persistent trend, warns veteran diplomat, law professor and environmentalist Tommy Koh.

Professor Koh, who chaired the groundbreaking Earth Summit in 1992 and was given the Champions of the Earth award by the United Nations Environment Programme in 2006, was asked to assess humanity's record on the environment in the latest edition of Conversations on the Future, a video series featuring prominent global thinkers.

"On biodiversity, we have done disastrously. We have not only failed to stop the unprecedented loss of biodiversity, but the trend continues," said Prof Koh, Singapore's Ambassador-at-Large and an emeritus professor at NUS Law.

"And people don't realise that the loss of biodiversity, the loss of ecosystem, will ultimately impact life on Earth."

On climate change, the United Nations (UN) has warned that the planet is headed for a 3 deg C global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels - "which will be a disaster", Prof Koh noted.

"We are, at the moment, at the edge - and the window is closing," he warned.

"It really depends on the countries of the world, whether or not we will summon the political will to improve our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), because what's on the table now is not good enough."

NDCs are each UN member state's climate action plans to cut emissions and adapt to the impact of global warming.

"We also need more countries to pledge that they will achieve net-zero (greenhouse emissions) by 2050," he said. "I'm very pleased that the Prime Minister of Singapore has recently announced that we will do that."

Last year's UN Climate Conference in Glasgow saw incremental steps, which made it a "success story" Prof Koh said. "It managed to mobilise the political will of many countries to enhance their NDCs," he added.

Countries which host the world's remaining rainforest actually signed a pledge to stop deforestation by 2030, Prof Koh noted. "To me... this is unimaginable, but we got it."

There were also "many incremental steps of progress in Glasgow towards our ultimate goal, which is to keep the rise in temperature to 1.5 deg C".