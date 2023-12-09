COP28: Vanuatu climate minister on the ‘loss and damage’ fund

It has suffered devastating cyclones, rising sea levels, coral bleaching from warming oceans and other impacts, costing its people and the economy dearly. Each major disaster drains the budget and sets the country back, with damaged houses, roads, schools and hospitals needing to be repaired or rebuilt.

But while Vanuatu might be a small country, for decades it has been a powerful voice for global climate action. It has long championed the idea of a fund for highly vulnerable countries to pay them for the loss and damage from climate impacts – and that fund was finally initiated at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

And it has been a strident voice pushing for big polluting nations to face up to their responsibilities for the human rights impacts caused by their emissions.

Vanuatu, along with other Pacific island nations, is calling for a total phase out of fossil fuels to try to save their nations at COP28.

In this episode, The Straits Times speaks to Mr Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s Minister for Climate Change and the Environment.

He is a leading voice for ambitious climate action and he speaks to Green Pulse at COP28.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:56 Why is Vanuatu so vulnerable to climate change impacts?

03:14 How are the worsening impacts affecting people and the economy?

05:51 Could you elaborate on Vanuatu’s role in pushing for big polluters to take responsibility for the impacts of their emissions?

11:50 Is a major donor but also a major fossil fuel exporter. How best to manage that relationship?

17:50 Is there a limit to what Pacific island nations can withstand in terms of climate impacts? What does the future look like?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on X: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his articles: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!