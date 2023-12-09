COP28: Vanuatu climate minister on the ‘loss and damage’ fund

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu is a remote chain of about 80 islands, many of them mountainous, with a total population of over 300,000 people. It is also one of the most vulnerable places on the planet to climate change.
It has suffered devastating cyclones, rising sea levels, coral bleaching from warming oceans and other impacts, costing its people and the economy dearly. Each major disaster drains the budget and sets the country back, with damaged houses, roads, schools and hospitals needing to be repaired or rebuilt.
But while Vanuatu might be a small country, for decades it has been a powerful voice for global climate action. It has long championed the idea of a fund for highly vulnerable countries to pay them for the loss and damage from climate impacts – and that fund was finally initiated at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.
And it has been a strident voice pushing for big polluting nations to face up to their responsibilities for the human rights impacts caused by their emissions.
Vanuatu, along with other Pacific island nations, is calling for a total phase out of fossil fuels to try to save their nations at COP28.
In this episode, The Straits Times speaks to Mr Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s Minister for Climate Change and the Environment.
He is a leading voice for ambitious climate action and he speaks to Green Pulse at COP28.
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:56 Why is Vanuatu so vulnerable to climate change impacts?
03:14 How are the worsening impacts affecting people and the economy?
05:51 Could you elaborate on Vanuatu’s role in pushing for big polluters to take responsibility for the impacts of their emissions?
11:50 Is a major donor but also a major fossil fuel exporter. How best to manage that relationship?
17:50 Is there a limit to what Pacific island nations can withstand in terms of climate impacts? What does the future look like?
Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
