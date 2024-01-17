Comoros' president extends rule after latest poll victory

Comoros' President Azali Assoumani looks on during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

MORONI - Comoros' President Azali Assoumani won a fourth five-year term after being declared by the country's electoral body on Tuesday as the winner of Sunday's election in which he contested against five opponents. REUTERS

