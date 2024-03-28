Colombia expels Argentine diplomats after Milei calls Petro 'terrorist'

FILE PHOTO: Colombia's President Gustavo Petro speaks during a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 18, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during a business event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 09:05 AM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 08:55 AM

Colombia ordered the expulsion of Argentine diplomats from their embassy in the Andean nation, Colombia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, citing "denigrating" comments by Argentine President Javier Milei about Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

In a recent interview with news channel CNN, which has not yet been aired in full, Milei called Petro a "terrorist," "murderer" and "communist."

"The Argentine president's comments have deteriorated the trust of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected," the ministry said in a statement.

In January, Colombia recalled its ambassador to Argentina after similar comments from Milei.

Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, is a former member of the long-demobilized M-19 guerrilla movement.

Libertarian Milei also took swipes at other regional leaders in clips of the interview, including Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top