Colombia expels Argentine diplomats after Milei calls Petro 'terrorist'

Colombia ordered the expulsion of Argentine diplomats from their embassy in the Andean nation, Colombia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, citing "denigrating" comments by Argentine President Javier Milei about Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

In a recent interview with news channel CNN, which has not yet been aired in full, Milei called Petro a "terrorist," "murderer" and "communist."

"The Argentine president's comments have deteriorated the trust of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected," the ministry said in a statement.

In January, Colombia recalled its ambassador to Argentina after similar comments from Milei.

Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, is a former member of the long-demobilized M-19 guerrilla movement.

Libertarian Milei also took swipes at other regional leaders in clips of the interview, including Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. REUTERS