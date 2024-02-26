Climate change, Norway’s energy transition threaten indigenous people’s reindeer herding

SINGAPORE – A warmer Arctic is changing the winter pastures of Norway, making it difficult for reindeer herding, a key source of livelihood for the indigenous Sami people in the country.

Earlier snow melt and more rain form layers of ice in the snow, and reindeer have a hard time digging for lichen and other plants growing underneath. When the animals walk on thin ice, they are at risk of falling through the ice.

The Sami herders have learnt to be flexible to changes in nature by finding alternative food and easier migration routes for the reindeer, said Ms Gunn-Britt Retter, head of the Arctic and environmental unit of the Saami Council, which promotes Sami rights and interests in Norway, Sweden, Russia and Finland.

For decades, economic and industrial activities have been encroaching on Sami territories and grazing lands in northern Norway, threatening their adaptability.

These days, however, the Nordic country’s fight against climate change by ramping up renewable energy is ironically hurting the Sami people. This issue has been dubbed green colonialism.

“(They) look to our lands to place alternative energy sources. We get a lot of industrial development with larger mines for rare minerals, or copper for batteries. We get wind turbines on our land, which is disturbing our flexibility,” Ms Retter told The Straits Times on Jan 30 on the sidelines of the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromso, Norway.

“It is not only the climate which is impacting us, but also the response measures.”

Whenever Sami leaders joined discussions at the four-day conference, they made sure to call for joint decision-making on issues that affect the indigenous community so that their people’s needs will not be ignored.