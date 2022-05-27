Asian Insider Podcast: How Covid restrictions are choking China's economy

In this episode, ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts Dr. Lurong Chen, a senior economist from the Economic Research Institute for Asean, and ST's China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
8 min ago

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Dr. Lurong Chen, senior economist from the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia alongside Tan Dawn Wei, The Straits Times' China bureau chief.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:30 China’s economic impact due to Covid policies

04:08 Will China reassess its strict policies?

05:15 Concerns over China’s supply chain

09:20 Will China’s economic situation affect regional inflation?

11:20 Is China concerned about food security?

16:34 Endemic fatigue in China and its political implications

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Teo Tong Kai 

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter: https://str.sg/JD7r

Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://str.sg/JbxG

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Asian Insider videos: https://str.sg/wdcC

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wX8w 

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

#STAsianInsider

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top