Asian Insider Podcast: How Covid restrictions are choking China's economy

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.
In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Dr. Lurong Chen, senior economist from the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia alongside Tan Dawn Wei, The Straits Times' China bureau chief.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:30 China’s economic impact due to Covid policies
04:08 Will China reassess its strict policies?
05:15 Concerns over China’s supply chain
09:20 Will China’s economic situation affect regional inflation?
11:20 Is China concerned about food security?
16:34 Endemic fatigue in China and its political implications
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
---
