Richard Branson plans Live Aid-style concert on Venezuela's border

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson is planning a concert on the Venezuelan border in a bid to pressure the government of President Nicolas Maduro to let in humanitarian aid supplies.

The billionaire said in a video clip that he's organising "a wonderful line-up of international and regional artists" in the Colombian city of Cucuta on Feb 22, in response to a request by opposition leaders Juan Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez.

Guaido is recognised as president by more than than 30 countries, while his mentor Lopez is under house arrest in Caracas.

Virgin's press office confirmed that the video circulating on social media is genuine, and said that Branson will be sharing more information on the subject soon.

"We must break this impasse, or soon many Venezuelans will be on the verge of starvation or death," Branson said.

"Our goal is to raise US$100 million in 60 days and re-open Venezuela's borders to that humanitarian aid can finally reach those millions who need it the most."

The US is stockpiling food and medical supplies in Cucuta, in a bid to put pressure on Maduro's government and alleviate shortages.

Maduro has ordered his security forces not to let the supplies through, saying they are part of a scheme cooked up by the government of Donald Trump to provide a pretext for intervention.

More than two million Venezuelans have fled the nation's economic collapse over the past two years, the largest migration in modern Latin American history, with Cucuta the first port of call for many.

Many leave Cucuta on foot to trek south in the hope of reaching Ecuador, Peru and Chile.