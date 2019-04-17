Ex-president of Peru Alan Garcia dies after shooting himself to avoid arrest in bribery probe

LIMA (BLOOMBERG) - Alan Garcia, a former president of Peru suspected in a continent-wide corruption scandal, has died after shooting himself in the head on Wednesday (April 17) as police closed in, according to reports.

Garcia had been undergoing surgery after the incident at a clinic near his home in Lima, Radio Programas reported.

Prosecutors went to his home, saying they had come for a search.

He locked himself in his bedroom and apparently shot himself, the radio reported.

The former president was under investigation on suspicion of taking a bribe from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. He denied any wrongdoing.

Probes into campaign donations and bribes paid by the company have embroiled Peru's past four presidents and stalled major infrastructure projects, slowing its economy.

Ollanta Humala and Alan Garcia were barred from leaving the country, and the government is seeking Alejandro Toledo's extradition from the US.

A court last week ordered the detention of former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for 10 days.