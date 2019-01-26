Brazil dam collapses, releasing deadly flow of mud

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP) - A dam in south-east Brazil collapsed on Friday (Jan 25), unleashing a torrent of mud that killed an as-yet-undetermined number of people living in an area close to the city of Belo Horizonte, a local fire service official said.

Emergency services were still responding to the situation in and around the town of Brumadinho and did not yet have a precise toll, the official told AFP.

"According to accounts that we are receiving, there were several deaths," the official said.

Television images taken from the air showed a wide swath of devastation cut through vegetation and farmland. Several homes were seen, many damaged and some destroyed, with nothing but their tiled roofs left sitting on mud.

A rescue helicopter was seen hovering close to two survivors trapped up to their waist in mud, with its crew trying to pull them to safety.

An online video showed the moment the river of tonnes of mud cut across a road.

Brumadinho, population 39,000, is located 60km south-west of Belo Horizonte.

The dam belonged to Brazil's giant mining company Vale, which confirmed its collapse and said "the total priority is to protect the lives of employees and inhabitants."

Shares in Vale fell more than 10 per cent in New York trading.

The Sao Paulo stock market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

The emergency recalled trauma from a 2015 dam break in a different part of the same state of Minas Gerais, at Mariana, in which 19 people died. It released millions of tons of toxic iron waste, causing what was considered the country's worst environmental disaster.

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles told the G1 news website that an emergency team from the Ibama environmental protection agency was on its way to the affected region.

Brumadinho's municipality issued an alert on social media warning residents to move away from the Paraopeba river that the dam had been holding back.

Civil Defence officials said many people who lived in low-lying areas in the town were evacuated from their homes.

Five helicopters were dispatched to the area to search for survivors and evaluate the scale of the destruction.

It is best known to tourists for Inhotim, an outdoor contemporary art museum, which was evacuated as a precaution. The venue receives 35,000 visitors a month.