South African defence minister's pay docked over use of military plane

JOHANNESBURG (REUTERS) - South Africa's President has reprimanded Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and docked her pay for three months for taking a delegation to Zimbabwe on an air force plane, his office said.

The opposition Democratic Alliance had accused Ms Mapisa-Nqakula of misusing state resources by letting the group from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) travel with her to Harare in September.

The presidency said late on Saturday (Sept 26) Ms Mapisa-Nqakula had been on an official trip.

But her decision to let the delegation - who were travelling to Zimbabwe on unrelated business - join her on the flight had been an "error of judgment".

It said President Cyril Ramaphosa had told Ms Mapisa-Nqakula in a letter that this was not in keeping with her responsibilities as a Cabinet minister.

The minister had been given a formal reprimand, a "salary sacrifice" had been imposed on her for three months from Nov 1 and she would have to make sure the ANC reimbursed the state for the costs of the flight, the presidency added.

A defence ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the minister.

Ms Mapisa-Nqakula herself did not immediately respond to a message sent on LinkedIn.

Mr Ramaphosa has pledged to clean up the ANC's reputation after a decade of scandals under predecessor Jacob Zuma.