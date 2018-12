KHARTOUM (REUTERS) - Police fired tear gas at over 500 protesters about a kilometre from the presidential palace in Khartoum on Thursday (Dec 20), eyewitnesses said.

The protesters' chants were demanding the fall of the regime.

Some carried Sudanese flags.

Khartoum joins the street protests. Students from University of Khartoum and Unviversity of Nileen and citizens of Arkweet protest in the streets of different neighborhoods of Khartoum. #Sudan pic.twitter.com/lrWP6xAAcN — Sudan Change Now (@Sudanchangenow) December 20, 2018

(This story is developing)