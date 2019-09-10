Navigating obstacles in the dark at second edition of Women's Boot Camp

SINGAPORE - Finally, I saw the green light.

I adjusted the focus on my night-vision goggles and felt my way through the obstacle-filled room in pitch darkness.

I was among 111 participants who had been chosen to join the second edition of the Women's Boot Camp, which was held at Maju Camp on Sept 7 and 8.

About 600 women had vied for a spot to experience what male recruits go through during national service. The first edition was held last September and saw 103 participants.

This year, participants got a glimpse of soldiers' night-fighting operations, as well as an introduction to section weapons and urban operations equipment.

One of them was Madam Judy Koh, a 60-year-old financial planner.

"My philosophy is to do something different every year, that I've not done in my whole life. If I didn't join, I wouldn't know that our guys have gone through that much in two years," she said.

Participants were split into sections of about 10 members.

We got the chance to fire a Singapore Assault Rifle 21 (SAR 21), take on the Standard Obstacle Course and sample combat rations. We were also taught first-aid skills like cardiopulmonary resuscitation and how to tie a tourniquet.

For me, it was a reminder of the regimented life I thought I had left far behind in Girl Guides in secondary school, waking up before the crack of dawn for the day's activities.

But to my surprise, there was not a word of complaint as my fellow section mates were eager to experience everything first-hand.

Mother of four Josephine Lim, 40, and her daughter Kelicia Chng, 13, signed up for the camp together as a bonding activity.

"Usually we don't do physical activities together (as a family). We only go out to eat and watch movies. I think the whole experience has been very enriching," said Madam Lim.

Organised by the Ang Mo Kio Women's Executive Committee, the camp was an initiative by the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (Accord).

Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman, who is also co-chairman of Accord, interacted with participants on the second day of camp.

Giving his closing remarks, he said: "All of you here have not only surprised us with your overwhelming support, but also assured us that such initiatives are essential in helping women understand the importance of NS as the cornerstone of Singapore's defence."

One of my section trainers, Ms Claire Shen, put it best when she explained why NS should be important to women.

"If something happens to Singapore, most of our men are going to be sent out while the women need to take care of the people we love. I don't want to be that helpless damsel in distress. I want to know I'm not going to be a total liability," said the 35-year-old, who joined the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps in 2017.

The aches I felt at the end of camp from the physical intensity of the activities were a sore reminder that I am still ultimately a tourist.

Though I now have a better sense of what the army is like, what I went through was definitely no comparison to what our full-time national servicemen do in two years, and made me gain a new level of respect for those who serve the country.