Hangout with ST: Let's talk about a HDB koi "pond", how to beat the hot weather, and new video miniseries Before 10am

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk-show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman and airs every Thursday at 4.30pm on ST's Facebook page.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the National Day special, million-dollar HDB flats, and Singapore's worst cyber attack.

In this week's episode, they talk about the koi fish "pond" built into the steps of a HDB unit, the unbearable hot weather, and new video miniseries Before 10am.

