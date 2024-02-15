Why are deepfakes everywhere? Can they be stopped?

NEW YORK CITY – The world is awash in deepfakes: video, audio or pictures in which people appear to do or say things they didn’t, or be somewhere they weren’t.

Most deepfakes are explicit videos and images concocted by mapping the face of a celebrity onto the body of someone else. Some are used to scam consumers, or to damage the reputations of politicians and other people in the public eye. Advances in artificial intelligence mean it takes just a few taps on a keyboard to conjure them up. Alarmed governments are looking for ways to fight back.

What is being done to combat deepfakes?

On Feb 8, the US Federal Communications Commission made it illegal for companies to use AI-generated voices in robocalls. The ban came two days after the FCC issued a cease-and-desist order against the company responsible for an audio deepfake of President Joe Biden.

New Hampshire residents received a robocall before the state’s presidential primary that sounded like Biden urging them to stay home and “save your vote for the November election”.

The voice even uttered one of Biden’s signature phrases: “What a bunch of malarkey”. There is currently no US federal law banning deepfakes.

Some states have implemented laws regarding deepfake pornography, but their application is inconsistent across the country, making it difficult for victims to hold the creators to account. A proposed European Union AI Act would require platforms to label deepfakes as such.

Where else have deepfakes been in the news?

Explicit deepfake images of pop star Taylor Swift were widely shared on social media sites in late January, drawing the ire of her legions of fans. The incident drew expressions of concern from the White House.

Earlier that month, Xochitl Gomez, a 17-year-old actress in the Marvel series, spoke out about finding sexually explicit deepfakes with her face on social media and not succeeding in getting the material taken down, NBC News reported.

How are deepfake videos made?

They are often crafted using an AI algorithm that’s trained to recognize patterns in real video recordings of a particular person, a process known as deep learning. It’s then possible to swap an element of one video, such as the person’s face, into another piece of content without it looking like a crude montage.

The manipulations are most misleading when used with voice-cloning technology, which breaks down an audio clip of someone speaking into half-syllable chunks that can be reassembled into new words that appear to be spoken by the person in the original recording.