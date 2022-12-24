Want to go viral? There’s a TikTok class for that

Taylor Loren sat down in front of a camera, blue and pink lights glowing behind her. From her living room to the screens of more than 8,300 students, she started to explain what a “meme mentality” was. This lesson, on cultivating a relatable online image, was part of Loren’s class on how to master – or even just understand – TikTok, currently the most downloaded app in the world.

Ms Loren, a social media strategist in Vancouver, British Columbia, teaches people how to use TikTok. If things work out right, her students might even go viral. That is part of the curriculum. Being a star, she tells her class, requires several key skills: spotting trends, carving out a niche and, sometimes, playing up the culture battle between Generation Z and millennials.

“People are realizing that this is the future of social media and they need to learn now how to create video content,” said Ms Loren, 32. “I just saw a really big opportunity.”

The success of her TikTok class has led Ms Loren to offer a new class about Reels, Meta’s short video competitor. Her Instagram classes from 2019, she said, no longer applied to the platform.

For a social media platform that values authenticity so much that being a little bit unfiltered while talking to a camera is enough to go viral, the how-to-TikTok-like-a-natural industry is booming. Forget learning how to film for YouTube or craft your feed on Instagram. TikTok is now so big that people are paying to be good at it – and influencer-instructors are saying that, for a fee, they can teach that.

These classes usually fall into three buckets: how to navigate TikTok, how to actually make videos for the app and how to make money from them. TikTok’s highly personalised algorithm – which recommends videos based on how people interact with content, rather than how large a creator’s following already is – has made more people go viral. As a result, influencers, new and old, are harnessing their moments of fame into another income stream and selling classes to people hoping to achieve similar heights.

For some instructors, these classes are a way to earn money from their expertise on a platform without actually using the platform itself. Along with TikTok, apps like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat pay people based on how much engagement their content receives. But teaching classes about content creation means income that is sometimes more reliable than sharing more posts or ads.

“You can get money for your videos, but it’s a very small amount,” said Ms Karen Jordan, a toy design student from Menifee, California. She has more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok, where she shares videos featuring a cartoon version of herself, but they don’t always translate to money. On the other hand, she said, “I can always promote my class anytime.”

Ms Jordan, 24, offers her hour-long class on the online learning platform Skillshare, where an annual membership costs US$165 (S$222). She earns money when she refers people to the platform and when the company pays her royalties from her class, which has been taken by about 2,500 people.

TikTok declined to comment for this article. But the appetite to learn about the app is so big that the company offers free classes for creative agencies, brands and marketers – one of which is called TikTok Academy.

“Earn a Ph.D. in FYP,” reads one advertisement for its classes, referring to the For You page, a feed of algorithmically recommended videos.

On Skillshare, which recruits teachers and pays them a commission for classes they upload, courses about TikTok have increased 66 per cent from a year earlier, while courses about YouTube have increased 43 per cent and those about Instagram have decreased 27 per cent, a spokesman said.

Udemy, which also hosts online classes, has experienced a 47 per cent increase in classes about TikTok from a year earlier, more than triple the growth of classes about YouTube and Instagram, a spokesman said.