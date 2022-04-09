Hackers posed as flirtatious women to target Israeli officials

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Hackers with suspected ties to Hamas targeted Israeli defence, law enforcement and emergency service organisations by setting up bogus accounts that appeared to be women on Facebook, according to the Israeli cyber-security firm Cybereason.

The fake Facebook profiles were regularly maintained, conversed in Hebrew and interacted with Israeli citizens to boost their credibility, the researchers said.

Attackers befriended connections of targeted individuals, earning the victims' trust before starting intimate conversations and suggesting the conversations move to WhatsApp, according to a Cybereason report published Wednesday (April 6).

Ultimately, the hackers tried duping victims into downloading malicious code that would give attackers complete access to their devices, including a phone's camera, email and text messages.

"The operators seem to have invested considerable effort in 'tending' these profiles, expanding their social network by joining popular Israeli groups, writing posts in Hebrew, and adding friends of the potential victims as friends," the Cybereason report stated.

The purpose of the hacking campaign was to extract sensitive information for espionage, Cybereason said. The attackers also urged victims to open a file purportedly containing a video with sexual content. In fact, the file contained malware and infected a victim's device when opened, according to the researchers.

"The video is meant to distract the victim from the infection process that is happening in the background," according to the report.

Cybereason attributed the attack with moderate-high confidence to an alleged Hamas-supported hacking group called APT-C-23, according to the report. In this instance, the group targeted dozens of people and successfully infected devices and computers, according to Cybereason researchers, who declined to identify the victims.

The attacks, dubbed Operation Bearded Barbie, reveals the extent that Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, has improved its cyber capabilities, the researchers said. The company did not disclose how many devices were infected.

"The use of meticulous social engineering combined with sophisticated attack tools may cause great damage to the state of Israel," Mr Lior Div, chief executive officer of Cybereason said in a statement.

A representative from Hamas declined to comment. An Israeli military spokesman did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

Cybereason alerted Meta's Facebook about its findings, resulting in Facebook shutting down the flagged accounts, according to Cybereason. A Facebook representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alleged Hamas-aligned hackers have previously tried romance scams to lure victims in a less sophisticated manner.