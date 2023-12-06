Cyber-security workforce to be beefed up as AI threats mount

SINGAPORE – With the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security has become increasingly important as there is greater likelihood that systems here will face threats by hostile AI models, with the risk higher for systems operated by AI commands.

Developing a “robust talent pipeline” will give Singapore a good foundation to become more cyber-secure, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary on Dec 6.

In the light of this, 10,000 training places will be set aside over three years here for those who want to gain basic cyber-security skills or start a career in the industry.

They will be trained in the International Information System Security Certification Consortium’s (ISC2) internationally recognised entry-level Certified in Cybersecurity course.

This is in line with the cyber-security association’s efforts to provide one million free entry-level certification courses and exams to people worldwide who are new to the field.

Dr Janil was speaking at the two-day Secure Asia Pacific Conference organised by ISC2 and held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The conference has more than 30 speakers discussing topics such as cyber-security leadership and cloud security.

He pointed out that the Boston Consulting Group has projected that Asean’s digital economy will grow to almost $1.3 trillion by 2030, more than three times the current size.

Enhancing the Republic’s cyber workforce can also attract more businesses to the country, which means more jobs, he added.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) is collaborating with ISC2 on the initiative, which is part of CSA’s SG Cyber Associates programme, which provides foundational training for professionals without a cyber-security background, such as auditors and lawyers, Dr Janil said.

He said the new programme is part of CSA’s Cybersecurity Talent, Innovation and Growth Plan.

The plan – which will see the agency invest $50 million over the next three years – will push for greater professionalisation of the cyber-security workforce. It will conduct a study on the feasibility of developing a professional framework for the sector from the first quarter of 2024.

Separately, CSA will work with the Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) on a new programme on Internet of Things security for IES members in 2024.

“We have to constantly remind both ourselves and the rest of the world that cyber security is a team effort and that everyone, including non-cyber professionals, play a part,” Dr Janil added.

In her keynote address, CyberPeace Institute chief executive officer Francesca Bosco said more cyber-security experts are needed worldwide.

Beyond just coders, the industry needs to be more diverse, and include people from different sectors, such as legal experts, to benefit from their expertise, she added.