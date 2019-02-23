Oppo announces 5G partnership with global telcos

BARCELONA - Oppo has announced a 5G partnership with telcos from Australia and Switzerland ahead of industry trade show Mobile World Congress, which starts on Monday (Feb 25).

Dubbed the 5G Landing Project, the partnership with Swisscom, Telstra, and Optus aims to promote the implementation of 5G products and services. Singtel was also named as a potential partner that Oppo wants "more in-depth collaboration with".

Oppo cites 8K video downloads, holographic video calls, 5G cloud gaming and augmented reality as some of the potential uses of 5G technology.

The Chinese firm also confirmed that its upcoming 5G smartphone will use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset and X50 5G modem. The 5G modem works with next-generation 5G mobile networks, which are being rolled out this year in countries such as the United States and South Korea.

Oppo also showed off a 10x lossless zoom camera technology, which lets users zoom in and take sharp images of distant objects.

The technology, said to be the first of its kind in the world, is part of a triple-camera system, which includes a telephoto camera lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel primary camera lens.

Oppo's telephoto camera lens is able to achieve its 10x lossless zoom compared to other smartphone cameras (typically up to 3x optical zoom) because of an unusual periscope-style module within the smartphone's body that increases the physical depth required for optical zoom. It also means that there is no camera bump, unlike on other smartphones.

Both the telephoto lens and the main camera lens support optical image stabilisation (OIS) to reduce camera shake while taking videos and photos.

Oppo says the 10x lossless camera technology will make its debut in an upcoming model in the second quarter of the year.

"Innovation is our top priority and we have made many recent developments to bring the future into consumer's hands," says Oppo vice-president Jiang Anyi. "We look forward to continuing with this commitment and bringing to market more advances particularly in 5G and photography."

Correction note: this article has been edited for clarity.