Don't fall for scams: Anti-fraud tips and payment safety features to keep you safe while shopping online

E-commerce has become a vital part of modern-day shopping, providing consumers with convenience, a wide range of products and competitive pricing. However, the surge in online shopping has also led to an increase in e-commerce scams.
In 2022 alone, there were 4,762 reported e-commerce scam cases – a 74.5 per cent increase from 2,729 cases in 2021. With the growing reliance on e-commerce for value and convenience, trust is more important than ever in the online marketplace.
As part of its commitment to provide a safe e-commerce experience, Shopee, the homegrown e-commerce giant, has launched its latest consumer protection initiative “Shop Safe with Shopee”.
The initiative focuses on helping buyers and sellers remain ahead of fraudsters through educational campaigns and activations brought to life in partnership with industry players such as the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), law enforcement agencies and other regulatory bodies.
Here are some commonly asked questions and tips on how you can be a savvier shopper online.
Q: How do I know if the other party is not a scammer?
A: It’s better to be safe than sorry. Online shoppers should be wary of suspicious communication, especially unsolicited Whatsapp messages or emails.
As scams get increasingly sophisticated, fraudulent emails and messages are getting more difficult to spot. Not all communications that claim to be from Shopee are from the company.
Savvy Shopee users will know that the platform only contacts users via official channels such as Shopee’s Facebook page or the official Shopee app. When in doubt, contact Shopee Customer Service for help via the live chat feature on the app, submit a feedback form or contact the customer service hotline.
Shopee users are also encouraged not to take transactions off the Shopee platform. Warning pop-ups will appear in the in-app chat feature if and when Shopee detects a seller attempting to route buyers outside the app for transactions.
Common signs that a communication you have received is fake include spelling errors and/or grammatical mistakes in email and text notifications, and warnings that your account will be suspended if you do not act immediately. Always think twice before reacting to these messages.
Q: How do I know if a product is authentic? How can I transact safely when shopping online?
A: A thriving online marketplace is often driven by a large community of sellers that can offer consumers a wide variety of goods at competitive prices. While there are typically measures in place to protect consumers, bad actors who try to prey on unsuspecting shoppers by luring them with fraudulent offers are inevitable.
The price is not always right. As the saying goes, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”. Consumers should be wary of unrealistically good deals or ridiculously low prices. It is good practice to check the market value of the item you are planning to buy before purchasing it at a much lower price.
Track record is everything. To make an informed decision, always check out consumers’ ratings on the product listing and shop pages. Knowing how well-received the seller and the products are is also one of the ways to protect yourself from getting counterfeits.
But what if a seller has zero ratings? Not all sellers with zero ratings or products sold are untrustworthy – they could simply be new sellers. For a better assessment, visit their websites and social media pages, read online reviews, and contact the sellers via Shopee Chat for clarification.
A picture is worth a thousand words. Shoppers should also look for clear photos of the product, its packaging, labels, and manufacturer details in the listing to have a full view of the product they are purchasing. If in doubt, ask the seller for clear photos or proof of authenticity of the product.
In the event that you spot a suspicious product on the platform, report it straightaway via the Shopee app. Counterfeit products or products that have infringed others' intellectual property rights are banned on Shopee.
Another way to ensure you’re getting authentic items is to shop on Shopee Mall, a by-invite-only retail space reserved for brand owners and authorised distributors. Users can shop with assurance and enjoy products that are guaranteed 100 per cent authentic – or you would receive twice the amount of money back – as well as free returns and free shipping. Official sellers on Shopee can be identified by the Shopee Mall icon on their profile and its placement on the Shopee Mall tab in the Shopee app.
Users can also look for Preferred Sellers on the Shopee app. These selected sellers have proved to be able to provide an enhanced shopping experience based on their seller’s ratings, customer service quality and track record in shipping out orders quickly and efficiently. All Preferred Sellers are also identified and verified through the collection and verification of official identification documents.
Q: What if my order fails to be delivered on time or if there are missing items?
A: All orders within the Shopee app are protected by Shopee Guarantee, a safety feature that withholds payments to sellers until users confirm that products are received and are in satisfactory condition.
The Shopee Guarantee period is calculated based on the seller's Days to Ship (DTS) and Estimated Delivery Time, which starts from your payment confirmation date. An example can be found here.
Sellers need to ensure that they have shipped the order out within the Shopee Guarantee period. Otherwise the payment will be automatically refunded to shoppers when this period ends.
Shoppers are allowed a one-time three-day extension of the Shopee Guarantee period if sellers have yet to ship out the item.
Shopee Guarantee also requires shoppers who have received the products to confirm that the transaction is complete by clicking “order received”. Failure to do so within the Shopee Guarantee period will mean that the payment will be automatically released to the seller after the period ends.
Q: What should I do if I want to get a refund?
A: Sometimes problems, and even disputes, may arise despite the best efforts of merchants and consumers. At Shopee, seeking a return or refund is fuss-free and straightforward. Shoppers can use the “Dispute Resolution Centre” feature on the app to exchange messages with sellers for orders they wish to return or seek a refund.
Upon receiving a dispute request, Shopee will investigate the case and come to a fair resolution after reviewing the evidence submitted by buyers and/or sellers. Shopee sets the standard in the industry for this by committing to take around two and a half working days for resolution of return and refund requests.