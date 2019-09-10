Seven of the best gadgets at IFA 2019

There were plenty of new tech gadgets at IFA, Europe's largest consumer tech show. Here are our favourites:

Asus ProArt StudioBook One

Price to be confirmed, available in Q4 2019

Packing a powerful professional-grade Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics chip and an Intel Core i9 processor, the Asus ProArt StudioBook One laptop is designed for graphically-intensive tasks such as 8K video editing and animation rendering.

What is unusual is the location of its graphics chip and CPU, which are embedded in the laptop's thick lid instead of under the keyboard. A vent at the bottom of the lid lets in more cool air.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

Price to be confirmed, available next month

Huawei's near-identical answer to the Apple AirPods, the FreeBuds 3 is powered by the Chinese firm's own Kirin A1 chip, which ensures a stable and fast wireless Bluetooth connection. Its best feature, though, is active noise cancellation, which is rare for its open-fit design.

LG G8X ThinQ



Price to be confirmed, available in Q4 2019 in key markets

LG takes a different tack to foldable phones by adding a second screen via a phone case accessory. The new LG G8X ThinQ supports an improved version of its Dual Screen case, which was announced earlier this year and has a 6.4-inch screen mirroring the one on the G8X.

Unlike the original Dual Screen case, the hinge of the new version can rotate 360 degrees for greater flexibility. LG has optimised Whale, an Android browser, to use the two screens together. But most other apps will only work on one screen, so the second screen is more for multi-tasking, to display a second app.

Philips Oled+984 TV



Philips' new Oled TV comes with a soundbar developed by British audio firm Bowers & Wilkins that is suspended below the 65-inch screen by a metal stand. PHOTO: PHILIPS



£4,500 (S$7,629), available in Europe later this month

Touted to have the "most advanced sound system ever offered on a TV", Philips' new Oled TV comes with a soundbar developed by British audio firm Bowers & Wilkins that is suspended below the 65-inch screen by a metal stand.

A new Philips P5 picture engine promises sharper and cleaner images. It also supports the latest high dynamic range standards, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ formats.

Razer Blade Stealth (GTX)



The new Razer Blade Stealth has a similar design to the previous version, with a full aluminium body weighing a handy 1.4kg.

From US$1,799 (S$2,485), available end of Sep in the US and Canada

Razer has somehow managed to squeeze a dedicated graphics chip, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, into the slim confines of its Blade Stealth ultrabook. The processor, too, has been upgraded to the latest Intel 10th-generation variant.

Samsung Bespoke refrigerator



Built in a modular fashion, the Bespoke refrigerator are available in eight different types, from 1-door to 4-door models.

Price and availability to be confirmed

Customisable with multiple colour options and different materials for its front door, Samsung's new Bespoke refrigerator range is anything but boxy and boring.

Sonos Move



The Sonos Move is the audio firm's first portable, battery-powered Bluetooth speaker. At around 3kg, it is far from handy, though it sounds better to me than the typical portable speaker.

$729, available for pre-order and delivered on Sep 25

Its IP56 rating for water and dust resistance means it will probably survive a night out in your backyard if you forget to bring it in.