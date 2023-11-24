NUS High students win digital service award for Total Defence game

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers who helped develop an online strategy game – where players learn about Total Defence as they defend Singapore against various threats – were recognised for their contribution to improving government digital services here.

NUS High students Siddhaarth Dharani, 17, and Wong Yue Heng, 16, led a team of 22 students – all National Cadet Corp cadets – to develop the Total Defence Tower Defence Game as part of the Total Defence sandbox, a platform where young Singaporeans share ideas on improving the framework comprising six pillars of national defence.

While there was an earlier card-based Total Defence game, the pair decided to participate in the sandbox to create an online game, which would be more accessible and appealing to young people.

“When you go digital, you can make the experience a lot more immersive for players, so they can gain a lot more out of it, and they’re going to be able to apply what they have learned better,” said Siddhaarth. The game can be found at https://go.gov.sg/tdtdg

For their efforts, the two each received the Outstanding Citizen Contributor award during the Digital Services Awards, held at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability on Nov 24. The Straits Times tech editor Irene Tham was one of five judges for the award.

The Digital Service Awards, organised by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) and supported by Smart Nation Singapore, recognise government agencies for their achievements in delivering digital services to the public.

For the first time, the annual awards paid tribute to the contributions of ordinary citizens in co-creating and improving digital government services, as well as efforts by the private sector to make their websites more user-friendly and inclusive.

GovTech chief executive Goh Wei Boon said the agency hopes the new categories will encourage more citizens and private sector organisations to improve the usability and inclusiveness of local digital services.

“We want to foster more collaboration, innovation, and excellence in digital service delivery, and this expansion is a significant step in that direction,” he said.

Other winners this year included the Gardens by the Bay website, which clinched the Best Usability (Industry) award, and the DBS website, which won the Most Popular Informational Websites (Industry) award.

“For our citizens, actively participating and contributing their time and feedback means creating better services for themselves and fellow Singaporeans,” said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Dr Janil Puthucheary, who attended the awards event.

Exceptional user experiences should be universal across all digital services in Singapore, said Dr Janil, who is also Minister-in-charge of GovTech.

“User-centricity doesn’t just lead to increased customer satisfaction but also contributes to an increase in productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness of services for the government,” he added, noting it can also enhance revenue and customer loyalty for businesses.