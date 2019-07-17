New Products

Sony WF-1000XM3

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$349

One of the eye-catching features of Sony's new WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ear headphones is its active noise-cancellation function, powered by the company's Dual Noise Sensor (DNS) technology and QN1e noise-cancelling processor.

The DNS technology uses two microphones to catch the ambient sound, which is fed to the QN1e to create an inverted sound wave that cancels out the background noise, so you can enjoy music in peace and quiet.

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II

PROSUMER CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Canon's four-year-old PowerShot G5 X digital prosumer camera has finally been updated.

The Mark II version features a 1-inch 20-megapixel image sensor and Canon's latest Digic 8 processor. It comes with an impressive 24mm to 120mm lens, with maximum aperture sizes ranging from f/1.8 to f/2.8.

A 2.36-million-dot pop-up electronic viewfinder and a 3-inch touchscreen display give you two ways to compose your shots.

Turbo Incanto TIA732

HOME APPLIANCE

$780

Induction hobs, such as the Turbo Incanto TIA732, allow greater temperature control than gas hobs.

The Incanto TIA732 features an overheat detector that automatically switches off a hob when it is overheated. It also comes with individual residual heat indicators, which warn you when the hob surface is still hot. It is compatible with any household power point and consumes 3kW of power.

Creative Sound Blaster AE-9

SOUND CARD

$439

Touted as the most advanced PCIe sound card that Creative has ever made, the Sound Blaster AE-9 features the company's CleanLine Technology that is said to help eliminate voltage rail issues as well as isolate unwanted noise caused by the power supply ripple from highperformance graphics cards.

Thus, the AE-9 lets you enjoy the benefits of a desktop mixer without owning one.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB

SOLID-STATE DRIVE

$409

Looking for a solid-state drive (SSD) to upgrade your PC? Consider Adata's XPG SX8200 Pro, now available in 2TB versions.

It uses the PCIe Gen3x4 interface for sustained peak reading and writing speeds of 3,500MB per second and 3,000MB per second respectively.

In addition, it supports the Low-Density Parity-Check, or LDPC, error correcting code technology to detect and fix data errors for accurate data transfers and to enhance its lifespan.

Aztech RaptorVue WIPC680QHD

IP CAMERA

$249

The new flagship model of Aztech's RaptorVue IP camera series features a 4-megapixel image sensor that captures videos at 2K resolution.

The WIPC680QHD has a rotating lens that can pan up to 355 degrees and tilt up to 90 degrees.

Its Smart Tracking capability allows it to lock focus on a moving subject, while its scheduled recording feature can be configured to start recording at specific time periods.

Compiled by Trevor Tan