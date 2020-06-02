Why video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a cultural phenomenon

Fans of actress Foo Fang Rong left words of encouragement and thanks as they exited her island. No, the 24-year-old Singaporean does not have her own island. She was "meeting" her fans on her virtual island in the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons (ACNH).

"I saw how I could connect with some of my fans through a game we all enjoyed while sharing and exchanging some in-game tips and items. It helps to bring us closer in a time like this where human contact is a big no-no," she says.

Ms Foo is among the many thousands of gamers in Singapore - and millions globally - who are playing ACNH, the latest iteration of the popular, 19-year-old Animal Crossing game franchise.

In this whimsical life and social simulation game, players create their dream islands and carry out idyllic chores such as fishing, growing fruits and catching butterflies. They beautify their islands to attract cutesy animal characters to come and stay. They also create virtual versions of themselves and their homes, as well as craft items and visit the islands of other players and chat with them.

Created by Japanese video game giant Nintendo and available only for the company's Switch gaming console, it is now the world's best-selling video game this year - over 13 million copies were sold worldwide between its launch on March 20 and end-April, according to Nintendo - and has become a cultural phenomenon right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs has created free virtual outfits from his autumn collection for players to adorn their virtual game characters with. The American National Football League team Detroit Lions made its official schedule announcement through the game. Screenwriter Gary Whitta, of the movie Rogue One fame, launched his talk show within the game's virtual world, hosting musicians and movie stars, including T-Pain and Elijah Wood. Called Animal Talking, the show was hailed by tech news site The Verge as 2020's hottest late-night talk show.

In Singapore, the number of copies of ACNH sold so far is likely close to around 30,000 - a number estimated by The Straits Times from tallying ACNH sales figures of major local game retailers, including Qisahn, PlayE and Game Resort. Local Nintendo games distributor Maxsoft was not able to provide local sales figures due to business confidentiality issues.

Qisahn says it has sold over 4,000 copies since ACNH's launch. It sells an average of 300 copies per game for most titles. Qisahn owner Soon Qishan says: "Sales (of ACNH) could have been even better if not for the limited stocks."

Mr Soon adds that many gamers, deterred by the high prices caused by stock shortage, have bought digital copies. This means the number of players is likely to be higher than the sales of physical copies indicate.



In this whimsical life and social simulation game, players create their dream islands and carry out idyllic chores. PHOTO: NINTENDO



According Nielsen Company's SuperData, ACNH sold the most digital units - 3.6 million - of any game in April worldwide. The research company said ACNH is now the "top Switch title in lifetime digital sales and lifetime digital revenue after only two months on the market".

WHY GAMERS LOVE ACNH

ACNH's popularity around the world has been attributed to the timing of its launch, which coincided with global lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Steve Miller-Jones, vice-president of product strategy of US-based edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks, says: "As the pandemic continues to keep people around the world apart, video games like ACNH offer a distraction from reality while allowing them to stay connected - on an island where life is predictable."

However, it is not the only reason for the game's appeal.

Ms Sahiba Puri, senior analyst at research firm Euromonitor International, says: "While the launch of the game did coincide with lockdowns across most countries, what makes this game a preferred choice is the relaxed pace at which players can enjoy the game."

Mr Miller-Jones notes that the game's general absence of failure conditions and violence have also added to its popularity. These two premises set ACNH apart from its virtual world peers Minecraft - a sandbox game with a multitude of diverse modes that make it complex to play - and Second Life, in which players can encounter non kid-friendly content.

Gamers here say that ACNH is appealing because it provides escapism and relaxation as well as lets them connect with friends via voice and text. They also like the varied and do-it-at-your-own-pace gameplay.

Social media executive Jazlyn Koo, 26, says the game invokes a form of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), a sensation often referred to as brain massage. "It's just really therapeutic - a virtual getaway from the noise of your daily life. When you are settling down for the day, there's nothing quite as relaxing as loading up your island and walking through your own creations, seeing how to make it better without pressure," she says.



Gamers say Animal Crossing: New Horizons is appealing because it provides escapism and relaxation. PHOTO: FOO FANG RONG



Public relations associate Tessa Lee, 25, says: "ACNH does not penalise you for playing at the pace you prefer. There is no hunger bar, time constraint or survival aspect to act as stress points."

Another fan, marketing strategist Abdul Rahman, 29, says: "ACNH is a refreshingly calm change of pace for players, (who are) allowed to create and do their own things alongside like-minded people."

As the game does not have any ending, gamers can play for months and years.

Senior retail associate Hasunny Affendi, 27, says the best part of ACNH is being able to hang out with her best friend on each other's island. "We make hangout spots on our islands where our characters will sit together," she says.

Art director Shawn Li, 31, who plays up to six hours daily, says the greatest appeal is "the immense variety of gameplay that ACNH offers, like collecting, customising, building and trading items within the community".

He adds: "There's still so much to do like completing different sets of furniture or rare items that takes time."

CASHING IN

The popularity of ACNH has not gone unnoticed by marketeers, retailers and even politicians.

In early May, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) recreated Sentosa in ACNH, dubbed Sentosa Crossing, for everyone around the world to visit. Sentosa Crossing closed its doors on June 1, but not before a couple held their wedding there on its final day.

On May 30, food courier service Deliveroo delivered virtual goodies along with real life promo codes to 50 lucky winners in ACNH. The winners were picked via Deliveroo's Facebook page.

Haircare product maker Liese Singapore last month held a contest in ACNH where participants can dye the hair of their in-game characters with Liese's creamy colour to stand a chance to win the real products.

Even the National Crime Prevention Council has hopped on the bandwagon. Last month, it posted a picture with the words "Don't get scammed by good turnip rates" on its Facebook page - a reference to the game's turnip-trading gameplay.

Elsewhere in the world, Hollywood star Elijah Wood reportedly visited a fellow player in the game to sell his virtual turnips. In the fashion realm, besides Marc Jacobs, New York designer Sandy Liang and Italian label Maison Valentino have also created some virtual pieces of their autumn collection for ACNH. Players can download them for free for their in-game characters to wear.

United States congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has used the game to make virtual "house calls" and even gave a graduation commencement address last month to a US public health student named Kevin Popham.