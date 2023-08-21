Reduced latency, high-quality streaming and better security: How moving data closer to the edge meets changing demands of the digital consumer

In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, the surge in Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices has ushered in a new era of connectivity. This shift is generating massive amounts of data that require real-time processing and analysis. Industries, such as retail, are striving to meet customer demands by providing robust and user-friendly e-commerce platforms that offer convenient, personalised experiences, and secure transactions. Additionally, the swift rise in entertainment demands, like AR gaming and video streaming, has led to a marked increase in bandwidth requirements and heightened quality expectations from end-users.

Consumers nowadays rightly demand the highest quality experiences that top providers strive to offer. With the increased number of converged services, customers will quickly switch to alternative service providers if their expectations are not met.

Delivering high-quality user experiences

To address these mounting demands, service providers are turning to edge services. These services allow them to process data closer to its source, resulting in enhanced performance, heightened security, and real-time insights across various applications and industries. By harnessing edge computing, service providers can offer superior user experiences, characterised by reduced latency, increased responsiveness, and optimised network resources.

To optimise performance, service providers are moving towards co-locating their content closer to the network's edge. Co-locating data ensures high-performance delivery of content and services to end-users, whilst leveraging a data centre or Edge facility's reliable infrastructure and connectivity.