CES 2019: Singapore products flying the flag in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - On the show floors of CES 2019, there are some Singapore tech products (other than Creative) that caught our eyes. Here are five of them.

AireSone Junior

US$199 (or $269), available June 2019



AirSone Junior is a smart wearable for tracking children's vitals during their sleep. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN PHOTO: TWITTER



As it name implies, the AireSone Junior is a smart wearable meant for children aged three and above.

Making its debut in CES 2019, the AireSone Junior tracks the breathing, heart rate and coughing during a child's sleep.

The device will automatically send notifications to the parents' devices when it detect anomalies in the child's respiratory and heart rate. In addition, parents can monitor the child's vitals in real-time, as long as their devices are connected to the Internet.

The AireSone Junior is shaped like a button and inserted into a cover with designs of an owl, a frog or a bear. You then attach the AireSone Junior to the child around the chest area using a hypo-allergenic silicone patch.

Out of the box, it comes with six silicone patches that are comfortable and easy to wear. Each patch can last about two weeks of usage. The device is said to have a battery life of 13 hours.

Argon Transform

US$679, available 2019



The Argon Transform is the world's first dual-camera smart helmet attachment. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



The Argon Transform is the world's first dual-camera smart helmet attachment, according to its maker. It has a front dash-cam and a rear-view camera as well as a heads-up display (HUD) in front.

It comes with built-in GPS and provide navigations prompts via the HUD. Or rider can switch to the live rear-view camera feed to see what's behind.

In addition, the rider can receive audio cues, answer calls and listen to music through its speaker and microphone system. You toggle the HUD, answer or reject calls using a handlebar remote control.

The biggest advantage of Transform is its detachable nature. Thus, unlike some smart helmets where you have to buy the entire helmet if one is spoiled, you can easily move the Transform to a new helmet.

The Argon Transform will have a crowdfunding campaign with a US$100,000 target in around two months' time.

Sanho HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro 2018

US$99, available next month



Sanho HyperDrive Hub is the world's first USB-C hub designed specifically for the 2018 iPad Pro. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



Sanho might be based in Silicon Valley, but it was founded by Singaporean Daniel Chin. And its products are often his brainchild. Thus we will consider the latest HyperDrive USB-C Hub for iPad Pro 2018 as Singaporean too.

It is the world's first USB-C hub designed specifically for the 2018 iPad Pro. It comes with a patented soft rubberised grips that secures HyperDrive 6-in-1 hub the iPad Pro without interfering with the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio.

The HyperDrive Hub has a HDMI port, a USB-C port for data and power delivery, a microSD card slot, a SD card slot, a USB-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Thus, instead of bring multiple adapters with you, you just need the HyperDrive Hub for your iPad Pro.

It is currently having a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hypershop/hyperdrive-worlds-1st-usb...) and is going for as low as US$59.

Newton's Meter

US$150, available end-Jan 2019



The Newton's Meter is an ultra-light personal safety device. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



The Newton's Meter is a tiny lightweight - at 14g - personal safety device with an emergency button on top and pairs to a smartphone via an app.

In the inside, it is said to have artificial intelligence-based circuitry, microprocessors, GPS and narrowband-IOT as well as built-in multiple accelerometers and sensors for fall and impact detection.

When it detects fall or impact, it will send an SOS SMS with real-time GPS co-ordinates to 10 pre-configured phone numbers.

In addition, in the event of a personal situation of impending danger, pressing the emergency button will also send the SOS SMS.

X-mini Twisx

S$81.90, available Q3 2019



The X-mini Twisx might look like a water bottle, but it is portable speaker with plenty of punch. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



Making its debut at CES 2019, the X-mini Twisx looks like a water bottle complete with a cap. But this "cap" is actually X-mini's proprietary Twisx swivel knob for controls.

You twist and hold the knob to skip tracks forward or back. Pressing down the knob will pause or play music. And to change volume, you simply turn the knob left or right.

In the inside, the Twisx speaker has a 12-watt triple driver system with two 50mm active drivers and a 50mm x 120mm passive radiator driver. The speaker can be used horizontally or vertically.

Furthermore, you can pair up a second Twisx to create a stereo system. It is also water-resistant (IPX5 certified) and splash-proof for use outdoors. Furthermore, it can fit most water bottle holders on bicycles.

During a brief demo at the X-mini booth, we are impressed with the sound quality given its size.