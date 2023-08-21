Copy drafting and contract analysis: Save time with this AI-enhanced program that simplifies tedious tasks

What if you could finish your office work in a fraction of the time, and yet elevate the quality of your work at the same time?
Digital tools and applications are consistently evolving to meet the dynamic needs of professionals and creators.
One such tool is the WPS Office suite of productivity software, developed by Kingsoft Office software. “WPS” stands for “Writer, Presentation and Spreadsheets”, which are the primary components of the suite.
This July, WPS Artificial Intelligence (WPS AI), a generative artificial intelligence integrated into the widely-used WPS Office suite, has been made available globally. This feature is a thoughtful solution to the contemporary challenges faced daily in the digital workspace.
Imagine an individual, under a pressing deadline, encountering a hiccup with an essential presentation. With a simple prompt or voice command, WPS AI is able to offer timely suggestions and corrections. The AI's utility is not limited to traditional office tasks. It can assist with academic theses by providing a structured draft based on initial inputs, suggest content for budding writers, and even aid in crafting engaging social media posts, showcasing its wide-ranging applications.
For mobile users, the benefits are numerous too. Voice-activated features lessen the reliance on manual input, and camera integration facilitates the quick analysis of documents or even physical objects.
Handling PDFs, known for their editing challenges, becomes more straightforward. WPS AI can help extract information, translate content and summarise long contracts effectively.
Large institutions that regularly process a multitude of contracts, legal documents, and intricate data tables find WPS AI’s ability to promptly provide insights especially valuable. It can quickly identify key clauses, potential liabilities and terms that deviate from standard phrasing when analysing a complex contract. In this capacity, WPS AI transitions from merely being a tool to a trusted digital assistant, enhancing operational efficiency.
The evolution of WPS Office
Since its launch in 1988, WPS Office has steadily built its reputation as a dependable office software suite. As the digital landscape evolved, so did WPS. Today, it supports nearly 600 million active users globally, including organisations like Thailand’s Ministry of Justice, the Bank of South India, and Malaysia's Ministry of Higher Education.
The design philosophy of WPS Office emphasises user-friendliness. It offers features immediately comprehensible, even to those unfamiliar with the suite. For instance, the Writer, tailored for word processing, employs familiar tool placements and options, enabling users to delve into their tasks without a prolonged acclimatisation period.
The Presentation component simplifies slide deck creation. With its straightforward drag-and-drop functionalities, users can seamlessly integrate multimedia elements. A diverse range of templates and themes ensures that even novices can craft professional-looking presentations.
Designed for data analysis, the Spreadsheet tool presents a suite of functions, neatly categorised for easy navigation. Data visualisation tools, including charts and graphs, are readily accessible, making the transformation of raw data into clear visuals a breeze.
The suite's PDF editor stands out for its approachable interface. Many other PDF tools can be complex due to intricate menus, unfamiliar terminology, and a lack of intuitive design. In contrast, WPS Office’s PDF editor offers streamlined menus, clear icons, tool-tip descriptions, and drag-and-drop functionalities for common tasks. This design approach simplifies actions like text editing, annotation and merging of PDFs.
Its user-centric design philosophy also extends to its compatibility. Available across platforms, from Windows to iOS, WPS Office guarantees a uniform user experience. Understanding that many might transition from other prevalent office suites, WPS Office has been tailored to reduce format errors, allowing users to collaborate seamlessly.
As the digital workspace becomes more dynamic, tools that adapt and enhance productivity are invaluable. Enter WPS AI, an example of this evolution within the WPS Office ecosystem.
Practical implications and the way forward
WPS AI stands out because it does not just help with usual office tasks – it does more by understanding what you are working on and giving you smart suggestions. It is designed to be easy for everyone, whether you're new to computers or an expert. Additionally, as more people try out WPS AI, their feedback will be used to make it even better and help shape the future of the whole WPS Office set of tools.
WPS is committed to remaining relevant to its users with useful tools and applications. Even as office and school tasks become more complex, WPS Office and WPS AI will be developed to ensure that processing them will remain a cinch.
