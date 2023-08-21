Copy drafting and contract analysis: Save time with this AI-enhanced program that simplifies tedious tasks

What if you could finish your office work in a fraction of the time, and yet elevate the quality of your work at the same time?

Digital tools and applications are consistently evolving to meet the dynamic needs of professionals and creators.

One such tool is the WPS Office suite of productivity software, developed by Kingsoft Office software. “WPS” stands for “Writer, Presentation and Spreadsheets”, which are the primary components of the suite.

This July, WPS Artificial Intelligence (WPS AI), a generative artificial intelligence integrated into the widely-used WPS Office suite, has been made available globally. This feature is a thoughtful solution to the contemporary challenges faced daily in the digital workspace.

Imagine an individual, under a pressing deadline, encountering a hiccup with an essential presentation. With a simple prompt or voice command, WPS AI is able to offer timely suggestions and corrections. The AI's utility is not limited to traditional office tasks. It can assist with academic theses by providing a structured draft based on initial inputs, suggest content for budding writers, and even aid in crafting engaging social media posts, showcasing its wide-ranging applications.

For mobile users, the benefits are numerous too. Voice-activated features lessen the reliance on manual input, and camera integration facilitates the quick analysis of documents or even physical objects.

Handling PDFs, known for their editing challenges, becomes more straightforward. WPS AI can help extract information, translate content and summarise long contracts effectively.

Large institutions that regularly process a multitude of contracts, legal documents, and intricate data tables find WPS AI’s ability to promptly provide insights especially valuable. It can quickly identify key clauses, potential liabilities and terms that deviate from standard phrasing when analysing a complex contract. In this capacity, WPS AI transitions from merely being a tool to a trusted digital assistant, enhancing operational efficiency.

The evolution of WPS Office