Can you spot a fake website? Slowing down can save you from being scammed

Keeping up with the latest digital cons is exhausting. Fraudsters always seem to be one step ahead.

But our study found that there is one simple thing you can do to drastically reduce your chances of losing money to Internet scams: slow down.

In fact, among the various techniques used by scammers, creating a sense of urgency or the need to act or respond quickly is probably the most damaging. As with many legitimate sales, acting fast reduces your ability to think carefully, evaluate information and make a careful decision.

The Covid-19 lockdowns made us all more reliant on online services such as shopping and banking. Quick to take advantage of this trend, scammers have since increased the rate and spectrum of online fraud. Cyber-security company F5 found phishing attacks alone increased by more than 200 per cent during the height of the global pandemic, compared with the yearly average.

One fraud type many people fall victim to is fake websites (spoofing legitimate business or government websites). According to a non-profit that handles consumer complaints Better Business Bureau, fake websites are one of the leading reported scams. They caused estimated retail losses of approximately US$380 million (S$513 million) in the United States in 2022. Actually, losses are probably far higher because many cases go unreported.

Can you tell if it’s a fake website?

We developed a series of experiments to evaluate what factors impact people’s ability to distinguish between real and fake websites. In our studies, participants viewed screenshots of real and fake versions of six websites: Amazon, Asos, Lloyds Bank, the World Health Organisation Covid-19 donation website, PayPal and HMRC. The number of participants varied, but we had more than 200 in each experiment.

Each study involved asking participants whether they thought the screenshots showed authentic websites or not. Afterwards, they also took tests to evaluate their Internet knowledge and analytical reasoning. Earlier research has shown analytical reasoning impacts our ability to tell between real and fake news and phishing emails.

People tend to employ two types of information processing – system one and system two. System one is quick, automatic, intuitive and related to our emotions. We know experts rely on system one to make quick decisions. System two is slow, conscious and laborious.

The ability to perform well on analytical reasoning tasks has been associated with system two but not system one thinking. So we used analytical reasoning tasks as a proxy to help us tell whether people are leaning more on system one or two thinking.

An example of one of the questions in our analytical reasoning test is: “A bat and ball together cost US$1.10. The bat costs US$1 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?”

Our results showed higher analytical reasoning ability was linked to a better ability to tell fake and real websites apart.

Other researchers have found time pressure reduces people’s ability to detect phishing e-mails. It also tends to engage system one processing rather than system two. Scammers do not want us to carefully evaluate the information but engage emotionally with it.