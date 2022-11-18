Stop Scams Podcast: How former scam victims run Global Anti Scam Organization and fight scams worldwide

In the series’ eighth episode, ST’s deputy news editor Andre Yeo, crime correspondent David Sun and journalist Jessie Lim speak with Mr Brian Bruce, chief of operations at Global Anti Scam Organization (Gaso), who is in charge of its investigations team.

During the episode, Mr Bruce warned about pig butchering scams which combines tactics used in love and investment scams.

Mr Bruce also mentioned how Gaso - formed in June 2021 - works with government agencies in South-east Asia to secure the release of human trafficking victims who were duped into working for scam syndicates in Myanmar and Cambodia.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:40 What the Global Anti Scam Organization (Gaso) does to tackle scams worldwide

3:11 How Mr Bruce lost US$200,000 in a cryptocurrency investment scam in September 2021

9:03 How the pig butchering scam works and its impact on victims

17:57 Scam syndicates in South-east Asia and their recruitment tactics

20:05 How scam victims can recover psychologically from a scam

22:26 How Gaso works with US and South-east Asian law enforcement agencies to secure the release of those lured into working for scam syndicates

Produced by: Andre Yeo (andrey@sph.com.sg), Jessie Lim (ljessie@sph.com.sg), David Sun (davidsun@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Read ST’s Stop Scams articles: https://str.sg/wWt9

Anti-Scam Hotline: 1800-722-6688 (9am - 5pm); https://www.scamalert.sg/

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am); https://ccs.org.sg/nch/

