Four arrested for suspected money laundering of proceeds from love scams

SINGAPORE – Four people, believed to be from a syndicate involved in love scams, were arrested on Friday for suspected money laundering.

The two men and two women, aged between 32 and 51, had allegedly laundered part of the criminal proceeds from scam victims, according to a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force on Saturday.

The arrests prevented a further monetary loss of at least $115,000 from a victim, police added.

The arrest of the four suspects were a result of investigations after other syndicate members were caught. The syndicate carried out crimes and scams, and their victims’ losses amounted to at least $370,000 between August and September 2023, police said.

Two other syndicate members, a 41-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, were charged in court this month.

Three other syndicate members, a man and two women, aged between 36 and 40, were arrested this month and are assisting with the investigations.

The police also seized these from the syndicate - cash amounting to $80,600, electronic devices, and materials used in carrying out crimes.

The 51-year-old man and 50-year-old woman will be charged in court on Saturday with money laundering.

The offence carries a fine not exceeding $500,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both.