Women’s World Cup jerseys – 7 eye-catching designs

Shock results, goals, and plenty of thrilling action – these are just some eye-catching things at the Fifa Women’s World Cup. With the competition in full flow in Australia and New Zealand, The Straits Times looks at some best team kits at the football tournament.

1. Argentina

La Albiceleste’s away jersey is part of Adidas’ stunning array of kits for the World Cup, which the apparel and footwear firm says is “inspired by nature, celebrating the iconic scenery and diverse natural landscapes of each country”. The kit is inspired by the landscapes in Argentina, from Serranía de Hornocal in the north to Ushuaia in the south.