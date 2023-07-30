Women’s World Cup jerseys – 7 eye-catching designs

Shock results, goals, and plenty of thrilling action – these are just some eye-catching things at the Fifa Women’s World Cup. With the competition in full flow in Australia and New Zealand, The Straits Times looks at some best team kits at the football tournament.
1. Argentina
La Albiceleste’s away jersey is part of Adidas’ stunning array of kits for the World Cup, which the apparel and footwear firm says is “inspired by nature, celebrating the iconic scenery and diverse natural landscapes of each country”. The kit is inspired by the landscapes in Argentina, from Serranía de Hornocal in the north to Ushuaia in the south.
2. Canada
Canada is well known for the maple leaf – it’s even on the national flag. If a kit were to scream “Canada”, their Women’s World Cup jersey would be it. Plastered with polygons shaped like their national symbol, the kit also stands out with its bold colour contrast of red and black. Star striker Jordyn Huitema and Co, Olympic champions in Tokyo, will also be looking to make similarly bold statements at the ongoing tournament.
3. Colombia
Perhaps the most eye-catching of the Adidas away kit series is Colombia’s. Like the famous Cano Cristales River – also known as the ‘River of Five Colours’ – the jersey sports pink and purple streaks beautifully contrasted with black, like the ever-changing colours of the river.
4. Germany
As part of its German heritage, Adidas pays homage to the “various deep green woodland areas”, including the Black Forest mountain range, in their design of the national team’s away kit. The varying shades of green are a tribute to the country’s “vast woodlands”, which comprise a third of the country’s land mass.
5. Japan
As the women from the land of the rising sun rise to the occasion on the world stage, they will be inspired by their gorgeous away kit. Seeing the sunrise from the summit of Mount Fuji is on the bucket list of many Japanese adventurers – and foreign ones too – and capturing the sunrise hues of pink and purple on its national jersey is proving to be a winner.
6. New Zealand
The silver fern is an iconic symbol in New Zealand sports. Nike has chosen a subtle yet classy take on it for the Football Ferns’ home jersey. Like their co-hosts Australia and the Matildas, New Zealand’s women’s team have been a huge hit at home despite a mixed performance in Group A.
7. Portugal
Portugal’s women’s team are making their bow at the World Cup with one of the best-looking kits among the 32 teams. Designed to “celebrate football as an art form”, the Nike away jersey is inspired by the famous calcada Portuguesa (Portuguese pavement) and mimics its imperfect patterns in the nation’s traditional red and green colours.