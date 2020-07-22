What's in store for GetActive! Singapore 2020

PHOTO CONTEST

Stand a chance of winning a prize when you post a picture of yourself in national colours while participating in the GetActive! Singapore (GASG) workout or related activities such as virtual classes or races on social media with the hashtag #GetActiveSG.

WORKOUT

Break a sweat to a remix of this year's National Day Parade theme song Everything I Am. Link: tinyurl.com/y5va2sfl

ACTIVE ENABLER PROGRAMME

Get involved in a range of virtual initiatives that are part of the Active Enabler Programme, which urged the sports industry to come up with innovative home-based activities and programmes for Singaporeans to keep active. Link: circle.myactivesg.com/events

SCHOOLS WORKOUT COMPETITION

As part of this year's National Day celebrations, students across the country will participate in Sport Singapore's inaugural Schools GASG Workout Competition.

GAMEON NILA! E-SPIRATION FIT

FOR LIFE With this year's Pesta Sukan shifted online, take on various virtual challenges in the comfort of your home or at facilities such as schools or ActiveSG venues. Link: circle.myactivesg.com/fit-for-life

PLEDGES FROM THE HEART

Pen a pledge to support different causes in the local sport landscape. Link: circle.myactivesg.com/getactive2020/pledges