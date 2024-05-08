What is the state of the Deloitte Women’s Premier League?

In the Lionesses’ most recent international friendlies, they suffered 3-0 and 8-0 defeats by Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicked off on March 9 but lacklustre field conditions at the Choa Chua Kang stadium caused much frustration and anger to players, coaches and fans.

Join ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan, current women’s footballer Sara Merican, former national captain Charmaine Lim and former national footballer Chris Yip-Au who is now with Seychelles Football Federation as its head of women’s football and women’s national team coach.

They explore the current issues in women’s football and what the future holds for the ladies.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:45 How Yip-Au, Sara and Lim were introduced to football in the early days

9:55 Has access to information on women’s football increased in recent years?

18:50 What is needed for countries including Singapore to progress up the rankings in women’s football?

19:55 How do national team players balance work or school with playing football and get that aspect be improved or helped?

30:15 Discussion on the facilities in the WPL

Read: https://str.sg/d3CE

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

