What hot today

SINGAPOREAN IN ACTION

DIVING

FREIDA LIM

Women's 10m platform preliminary (2pm)

MARATHON SWIMMING

CHANTAL LIEW

Women's 10km (5.30am)

EVENTS TO WATCH

ARTISTIC SWIMMING

Duet free routine final (6.30pm)

The Russian pair of Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina had the best score in the preliminaries but must keep an eye on Chinese duo Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan, who took silver in Rio. Romashina won in 2016 alongside then-partner Natalia Ishchenko.

ATHLETICS

Events start from 8am; Men's 800m (8.05pm), 200m (8.55pm)

Nijel Amos is the favourite in the 800m but must thank his lucky stars to still be in the final. The runner from Botswana and American Isaiah Jewett tangled in the semi-finals and did not finish in the top eight overall but the London 2012 silver medallist was reinstated on appeal.

In the men's 200m, Canada's Andre de Grasse will hope to go one better than his silver won five years ago in Rio. Watch out for American Noah Lyles, whose personal best of 19.50 seconds is the fastest in the field.

BOXING

Men's light heavyweight final (2.35pm)

Arlen Lopez starts as the favourite against Britain's Benjamin Whittaker. The Cuban, middleweight champion in Rio, has moved up in the bid to become a two-weight Olympic champion.

SKATEBOARDING

Women's park (from 8am, final at 11.30am)

Japan will feature prominently with Misugo Okamoto, Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki as the sport makes its Games debut. Briton Sky Brown, 13, is also a medal contender.

* All Singapore times

TWEETBITS

The names of the Indian women's hockey team are the headline of The Indian Express after they qualified for today's semi-final against Argentina.