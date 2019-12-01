Weekly tweetbits

Caught On Camera.
Caught On Camera.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/APLDEAP
Hot Shot.
Hot Shot.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/LOHKEANYEW
Meme-orable.
Meme-orable.PHOTO: TWITTER/IMMIKOKO
Published
1 hour ago

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"And the final torch is lit in Angeles City! I can't be more excited that my home is hosting the event." Black Eyed Peas rapper Apl.de.ap carrying the SEA Games torch in his home town.

WATCH: bit.ly/37Qw3KQ

MEME-ORABLE

“Breakfast for Champions” The Philippine SEA Games Organising Committee getting flak from within the country – for pushing the limits of culinary creativity with their choice of breakfast for athletes – egg, rice and kikiam.

HOT SHOT

"Let's go #seagames2019 #teamsingapore" Loh Kean Yew and the Singapore badminton team are all aboard their flight to the Philippines.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 01, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content