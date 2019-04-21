Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

Sunny days in Phuket even if it is training camp for Singapore swimmers Amanda Lim, Joseph Schooling, Hoong En Qi and Darren Chua.

HOT SHOT

''Mo Salah is a better human being than he is a football player,'' writes John Oliver of Last Week Tonight. ''And he's one of the best football players in the world.'' The Liverpool star says it is an honour to be Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People, adding: ''Always ready to help make the world a better place.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

''How did we do? @backstreetboys #CarosCrew'' Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and Co delivered their take on Everybody (Backstreet's Back) at her hen party weekend in the Bahamas. The Dane was ''super pumped'' to watch the boyband's concert in October 2017 before the WTA Finals in Singapore two weeks before getting engaged to retired NBA player David Lee. WATCH: https://bit.ly/2VQvz16

SAY WHAT?

''Inspired by Tiger?'' Judy Murray posted a clip of her son Andy, two-time Wimbledon champion, hitting a drive. She questioned whether the spark was golfer Tiger Woods, who last Sunday won the Masters at the age of 43. The tennis star, 31, played his first round of golf in six years and says he is pain free after surgery on a hip problem that led him to consider retirement.