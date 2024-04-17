Wales hooker Owens retires from rugby due to injury

Welsh hooker Ken Owens has retired from professional rugby because of injury, the former Wales captain said on Wednesday.

Owens made 91 appearances for his country having made his debut in 2011, winning four Six Nations Championships, including two Grand Slams, and played five tests for the British & Irish Lions.

"Not playing has been a challenging but the time is right to follow medical advice and call time on the career that has given me so much and retire from rugby," Owens told S4C.

Owens missed the 2022 Six Nations through a back injury and was selected as captain when he returned for the 2023 championship, but the 37-year-old missed out on the Rugby World Cup last year with more back problems.

"If the decision had been in my hands there would have been one more game for Wales, for the Scarlets and ultimately one final game for Carmarthen Athletic," Owens said. REUTERS