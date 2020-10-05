Virtual London Marathon, done East Coast style

Instead of making his way through the streets of the British capital in the London Marathon, James Walton, sports business group leader and clients and markets leader for Deloitte South-east Asia, completed the 42.195km route at East Coast Park with his colleague Lim Jia Yean, sports business group senior executive, yesterday.

On behalf of Deloitte, Walton raised funds for Club Rainbow, a non-profit organisation that supports children with chronic illnesses, with the pair covering the distance in a 10km loop course.