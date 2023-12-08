US floorball goalie mum, 51, is a character for the ages

Just hold on a moment, please, Megan Addington needs a second. She’s all choked up. If she speaks, she might cry. Don’t worry, nothing’s wrong, it’s just that she just loves floorball, her family, her teammates, Singapore and the medal in her hand which says Player of The Match, and when you love life so fully and fiercely, well, you will get overcome now and then.

You don’t know Addington for she hasn’t been kissed by fame, but if you love sport you should know her story. About how a restaurant-running, two-son raising, home-managing, Tik Tok-loving Chicago mum landed up as the second goalkeeper for the US team at the Women’s World Floorball Championship.