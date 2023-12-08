Sporting Life

US floorball goalie mum, 51, is a character for the ages

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Megan Addington, the United States' 51-year-old goalkeeper exchanging high-fives with her teammates before the match between US and Estonia.
PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago
Just hold on a moment, please, Megan Addington needs a second. She’s all choked up. If she speaks, she might cry. Don’t worry, nothing’s wrong, it’s just that she just loves floorball, her family, her teammates, Singapore and the medal in her hand which says Player of The Match, and when you love life so fully and fiercely, well, you will get overcome now and then.

You don’t know Addington for she hasn’t been kissed by fame, but if you love sport you should know her story. About how a restaurant-running, two-son raising, home-managing, Tik Tok-loving Chicago mum landed up as the second goalkeeper for the US team at the Women’s World Floorball Championship.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

