Timeline of Liew v Soh

October 2018: Soh Rui Yong alleges on social media that Ashley Liew's version of events of the 2015 SEA Games marathon is "simply not true".

He was reacting to a Facebook post by the International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) - which had awarded Liew the Pierre de Coubertin World Fair Play Trophy - which hailed Liew as a role model.

April 2019: Soh is served a letter by lawyers representing the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) - which had feted Liew for the act with a special award in 2016 and nominated him for the CIFP award - to "publicly retract and withdraw" statements he made about the marathon.

A week later, Soh is served with a similar letter by Liew's lawyers demanding an apology.

June 2019: Liew files a defamation claim against Soh, seeking damages and compensation for legal costs.

August 2019: Soh is not selected by the SNOC's selection committee for the 2019 SEA Games. The SNOC cites "numerous instances" where Soh's conduct fell short of the standards it expects and holds its national athletes to.

He sends lawyer's letters to SNOC and Singapore Athletics (SA), accusing the former of breaching the "fundamental principles of natural justice" by not convening a hearing or giving him "fair opportunity to defend the allegations". He also accused SA of defaming him through comments made after his non-selection.

In October last year, he discontinues his suit against SA after the association apologises.

September 2020: On the first day of trial, Liew takes the stand for 21/2 hours. He is followed by his witnesses, who include Cambodian-Japanese runner Kuniaki Takizaki via video conference.

Soh also took to the stand and among his witnesses was veteran distance running coach Steven Quek.

November 2020: Soh applies for a recusal of District Judge Lee Li Choon, claiming alleged bias. District Judge Lee dismisses the application in December.

April 2021: Soh's appeal against the dismissal of the recusal application is turned down by the High Court.

A day later, he announces that Eugene Thuraisingam and Chooi Jing Yen of Eugene Thuraisingam LLP - the firm that had represented him at the start of the case - will take over from Clarence Lun of Fervent Chambers LLP, as his lead counsel.

June 2021: The trial draws to a close after 10 days in court. Closing submissions were filed on July 27, with reply submissions filed on Aug 31.