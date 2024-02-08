WTA roundup: Ons Jageur reaches quarterfinals at Abu Dhabi

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 17, 2024 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her second round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2024 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her third round match against Russia's Maria Timofeeva REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Aug 11, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Daria Kasatkina from Russia hits a shot against Ons Jabeur from Tunisia (not pictured) during the second round play at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Tennis - Hamburg European Open - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - July 29, 2023 Netherlands' Arantxa Rus in action during her final match against Germany's Noma Noha Akugue REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller/File Photo
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Spain v Mexico - Puente Romano Club de Tenis, Marbella, Spain - April 15, 2023 Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in action during her singles match against Mexico's Marcela Zacarias REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Second seed Ons Jabeur advanced to her first quarterfinal match on tour this year with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Emma Raducanu on Wednesday in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in the United Arab Emirates.

Jabeur of Tunisa won 82.8 percent of her first serve points (24 of 29), to 53.1 percent (26 of 49) for Great Britain's Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion.

Sixth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil outlasted Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 6-1 in 3 hours and 42 minutes -- the longest match on tour this year. Haddad Maia saved nine of 11 break points and converted four of 13 break-point opportunities.

In other matches in the Round of 16, No. 7 Daria Kasatkina of Russia eliminated 19-year-old American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 7-5; and Romania's Sorana Cirstea upset No. 3 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-2, 6-1.

Transylvania Open

Top seed Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands rallied from a first-set loss to oust Alize Cornet of France 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 16 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain also went three sets to defeat third seed Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Parrizas Diaz converted 7 of 13 break points to 4 of 12 for Blinkova.

Also winning in the Round of 16 was eighth seed Ana Bogdan of Romania over Erika Andreeva of Russia 6-4, 6-4.

