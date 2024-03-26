Top seed Iga Swiatek exits Miami Open with Coco Gauff after upsets

MIAMI – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is a four-time Grand Slam champion but she is not formidable, and an “uncomfortable” Miami Open campaign once again showed that she can be thoroughly beaten on her bad days.

On March 25, the Polish star was knocked out in the fourth round after Ekaterina Alexandrova triumphed 6-4, 6-2.

The 16th seed Russian played brilliant attacking tennis from the outset to win and leave the WTA tournament without any of the top three seeds in the quarter-finals with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff also out.

France’s Caroline Garcia upset world No. 3 Gauff 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on the same day to advance to the last eight, while world No. 2 Sabalenka had been eliminated by Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina last weekend.

“I just feel disappointed, for sure, because I thought I was going to play better here in Miami. But she played an amazing match and for sure was the better player out there today,” said Swiatek.

The 22-year-old never looked comfortable after Alexandrova, 29, broke her in the opening game and took control of proceedings with some outstanding, attacking tennis.

Swiatek, who was looking to become the second woman to win the “Sunshine Double” after her triumph at Indian Wells, generated just one break point in the match but Alexandrova saved it to take a 4-2 lead in the second set.

Having come from a set down in the previous round against Linda Noskova, the Pole would have had some belief in turning the contest around but her Russian opponent was in no mood for mistakes.

Alexandrova made short work of the second set, breaking to go 2-1 up with an startling cross-court return and ending their encounter with with 31 winners to Swiatek’s 11.

The match was the first in which Swiatek has not broken serve since her loss to Ash Barty in Adelaide in January 2022.

She said that she had a hard time reading Alexandrova’s serve but felt that things just had not clicked for her in the entire tournament.

“I was feeling that I couldn’t play in a natural way but it’s not like I always feel comfortable on court. I thought I would be able to work through that,” she said.

Alexandrova laughed off the suggestion that she had played a perfect match but was certainly not going to downplay her performance.

“It was such a great game for me in consistency, the serve, the returns, the playing from the baseline, I think it was pretty good and I hope I can keep (up) for the next match,” she said.

A quarter-finalist also in Miami last season, that next match will be against fifth-seed Jessica Pegula on March 27.